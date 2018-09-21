Health
September 21, 2018 8:55 pm

Lethbridge’s Supervised Consumption Services site sees expansion completed

A file photo of Lethbridge's Supervised Consumption Services site.

In June, the provincial government announced it was spending an additional $2.6 million to add more injection booths at Lethbridge’s Supervised Consumption Services site.

Construction for the expansion is now finished. The number of injection booths has increased from six to 17 and there are now two inhalation rooms on site.

The site also offers nursing services and housing support as well as HIV and hepatitis C supports and outreach and harm-reduction supplies.

The site opened in February, and there are now 389 clients registered to use the facility as of the end of April. About 75 per cent of clients had used the site multiple times.

