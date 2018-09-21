Clients of Lethbridge’s Supervised Consumption Services site have been targeted in attacks: police

Reports of assaults on clients outside of the Supervised Consumption Services (SCS) site in Lethbridge were confirmed by staff and police on Thursday.

“There has been some inappropriate behaviour directed at our clients from the community,” said Lindsay Stella, program manager at the SCS. “There have been instances of physical and verbal assaults against our clients.”

“We can confirm that we have attended and dealt with some instances in regards to users of the site being targeted,” said Sgt. Robin Klassen with the Lethbridge Police Service. “Just like any other call that the police get, they are thoroughly investigated and we follow through to determine what has happened.”

Police would not provide specific details related to the assaults, but confirmed that on two occasions, video surveillance was used to help verify the incidents.

In one case, a man was charged with assault with a weapon.

“We do encourage our clients to report them [assaults] to the police,” Stella said.

She acknowledged that crimes in the area don’t just affect their clients.

“I recognize there’s issues, challenges and struggles for the businesses and the community and we’re working really hard to address their concerns,” Stella said.

Police are urging the public to report any and all criminal activity.

“We encourage anybody that has been the victim of a crime or who has witnessed a crime to report it to the police and come forward,” Klassen said.