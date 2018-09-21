Environment Canada issues severe weather warning for eastern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch and severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa and severe weather watch for much of Eastern Ontario for Friday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms across the region which have the possibly to produce tornadoes.

The possibility for severe thunderstorms will end early this evening says the department. High winds reaching around 90 kilometres per hour are also a possibility across the region.

Environment Canada is telling people to be prepared for severe weather and to take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Heavy winds can dislodge debris such as shingles from homes.

The department recommends those who are in the area of a potential tornado to go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

People are also encouraged to leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a solid building if possible. If that is not an option then find a low spot to lie down in and protect the head from flying debris.

Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes. In this case, a cold front is pushing warm air out of the region and the resulting pressure changes and wind conditions are prime for tornadoes to develop.