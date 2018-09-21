New logistics trucks being delivered to CFB Gagetown

Long-awaited new military trucks are on the way to CFB Gagetown, as part of the Canadian Armed Force’s (CAF) effort to modernize its fleet of logistics trucks and mobile workspaces.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan offered an update on the purchase of the vehicles Friday.

The federal government awarded two contracts to Mack Defense in July 2015, valued at $834 million, to deliver new trucks, trailers, armoured protection systems and in-service support. The government says the project remains on budget.

READ: Canada fails to find buyer for surplus army tanks, final attempt to sell to Jordan Armed Forces fizzles

In total, more than 1,000 trucks, 300 trailers, and 150 armoured protection systems will be delivered over the next two years.

Deliveries of the new trucks began in April of this year in Edmonton, and have already started in Petawawa. So far, 46 of the trucks have arrived.

The CAF says deliveries to Gagetown, Montreal and Valcartier will “soon begin.”

In a news release, the CAF notes that the vehicles are the “backbone of ground transportation” for regular and reserve forces and that “our women and men will be able to rely on these new trucks for decades to come.”

This new fleet of logistics trucks has long been talked about by the federal government. In 2012, a program to buy 1,500 logistics trucks for the military was cancelled and subsequently restarted.