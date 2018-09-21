Truck convoy Saturday may delay traffic on Perimeter Highway

A convoy of 200 trucks may cause traffic delays along its route Saturday morning, as it raises funds and awareness for Special Olympics Manitoba.

The 2018 World’s Largest Truck Convoy for Special Olympics gets started at 11 a.m. at the Trans Canada Centre in Ile des Chenes.

The convoy will continue northbound on Provincial Trunk Highway 59 and around the Perimeter Highway, before returning to Ile des Chenes. The entire event is expected to take around an hour and a half.

Since 2008, the annual truck convoy has raised more than $500,000 for Special Olympics Manitoba.

