Okanagan weather: Rain in the valley, light snow at resort peaks
Rain greeted commuters in the Okanagan on Friday morning. Soon, it’ll be snow.
At Big White Ski Resort, the temperature was a cool 3 Celsius at 8 a.m., and a resort webcam showed snow near the Cliff, which has an elevation of 2,195 metres. Other webcams at the ski resort, though, such as Village Centre (1755 metres) and Telus Park (1,820 metres), showed no snow.
Big White’s village centre webcam.
At Silver Star Resort near Vernon, there was also a dusting of snow at the top of the Comet Express.
Webcams at Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton showed no snow. Also, the Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C) looked wet, but webcams, including Pennask Summit, showed roads to be snow-free.
In downtown Kelowna, it was 10 degrees and raining.
This week, the province reminded residents of its annual Shift Into Winter campaign, tweeting that “winter tires with the mountain/snowflake symbol on the sidewall provide the best traction in severe weather.”
