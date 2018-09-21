Weather
September 21, 2018 12:04 pm

Okanagan weather: Rain in the valley, light snow at resort peaks

By Online Journalist  Global News

Big White Ski Resort had snow on its higher elevations on Friday morning.

Big White
Rain greeted commuters in the Okanagan on Friday morning. Soon, it’ll be snow.

At Big White Ski Resort, the temperature was a cool 3 Celsius at 8 a.m., and a resort webcam showed snow near the Cliff, which has an elevation of 2,195 metres. Other webcams at the ski resort, though, such as Village Centre (1755 metres) and Telus Park (1,820 metres), showed no snow.

Big White’s village centre webcam.

Big White’s Easy Street webcam.

Big White

At Silver Star Resort near Vernon, there was also a dusting of snow at the top of the Comet Express.

Silver Star\’s Comet Express webcam.

Silver Star

Webcams at Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton showed no snow. Also, the Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C) looked wet, but webcams, including Pennask Summit, showed roads to be snow-free.

A webcam along Highway 97C showing a snow-free, but wet, Elkhart section.

DriveBC

In downtown Kelowna, it was 10 degrees and raining.

This week, the province reminded residents of its annual Shift Into Winter campaign, tweeting that “winter tires with the mountain/snowflake symbol on the sidewall provide the best traction in severe weather.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

