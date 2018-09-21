Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for London area

Residents in the London region are in for a stormy Friday.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for London-Middlesex, Elgin, Sarnia-Lambton and Windsor-Essex-Chatham Kent.
The national weather agency says conditions will be favourable Friday for the development of thunderstorms that can produce damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
Forecasters say thunderstorms are expected to pop up ahead of a cold front that will move into the region Friday afternoon.
It’s the same system that prompted the agency to issue a special weather statement regarding high winds.
Forecasters say gusts of up to 100 km/h will be possible.
This afternoon’s thunderstorms are expected to move out by early evening.
