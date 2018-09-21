Weather
September 21, 2018 11:03 am
Updated: September 21, 2018 11:05 am

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for London area

By Staff 980 CFPL

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorms may rumble through the London region Friday afternoon.

Courtesy: Rylee Clark
A A

Residents in the London region are in for a stormy Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for London-Middlesex, Elgin, Sarnia-Lambton and Windsor-Essex-Chatham Kent.

The national weather agency says conditions will be favourable Friday for the development of thunderstorms that can produce damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Story continues below

RELATED: Wind advisory issued for London and area

Forecasters say thunderstorms are expected to pop up ahead of a cold front that will move into the region Friday afternoon.

It’s the same system that prompted the agency to issue a special weather statement regarding high winds.

Forecasters say gusts of up to 100 km/h will be possible.

This afternoon’s thunderstorms are expected to move out by early evening.

To see the latest radar imagery for the London-area, click here.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Komoka
London
Middesex County
Middlesex
Parkhill
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Severe Weather
Southwestern Ontario
Sthrathroy
Strathroy

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News