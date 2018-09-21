Wind advisory issued for London and area
Environment Canada has issued a wind advisory for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County ahead of a cold front approaching the region.
The area could experience gusts of 70-80 km/h on Friday afternoon and evening. Forecasters are warning that even higher wind speeds could hit the region if thunderstorms develop.
READ MORE: Police continue search for suspect in east end London shooting
The wind is expected to die down overnight as the cold front moves out of the area.
The weather agency says the wind could cause damage to buildings by lifting shingles or breaking windows. Loose outdoor objects may also be tossed around.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.