September 3, 2018 1:06 pm
Updated: September 3, 2018 1:30 pm

Severe thunderstorm watch for London and surrounding area

By 980 CFPL

A thunderstorm warning is in effect for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County.

Canada’s national weather agency is warning of the rapid development of thunderstorms in London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, as well as eastern and western Middlesex County on Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the area with the possibility of torrential downpours and winds gusting up to 90 km/h.

According to Environment Canada, wind gusts of this speed can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road.

There’s been no word on rainfall, but heavy downpours are capable of causing flash floods and causing water to pool on roads.

Severe thunderstorms can also produce tornadoes.

The severe thunderstorm watch comes just hours after a heat warning was issued for the same area.

The region is expected to see daytime highs of 31 degrees and humidex values peaking in the 40s from Monday until Wednesday night.

Global News