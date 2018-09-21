Bill Kelly: Are Trump’s tariffs blocking a NAFTA deal?

We’re inching closer and closer to another American imposed deadline to craft a three-way NAFTA deal — and we’re not seeing any encouraging signs that an agreement is imminent.

We’re told that Canada is willing to modify its supply management policy and allow more duty-free American dairy products over the border, and the Americans seemed to have backed down on their “Buy American” policy for government infrastructure projects. And that’s good news.

But now, we’re told that Canadians want assurances that Trump’s punitive tariffs on steel and aluminum will be lifted and his threat to impose further tariffs on the auto sector be withdrawn.

I can certainly understand the concern from the Canadians, but the negotiating table is not the place to discuss the actions of an unhinged president.

The national security angle on tariffs has been in place for some time, but it was to be used as a defence against real danger to America, not as a tool to punish a country that won’t capitulate to President Donald Trump’s unrealistic trade demands.

We know that Trump has been advised time and again that tariffs hurt both country’s economies, but not only is Trump uninformed, he chooses to remain uninformed.

The Canadians can’t negotiate for more sanity from the White House; all we can do is hope that American politicians grow a backbone and utilize the checks and balances of their political system to curtail the erratic behaviour of their president.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.