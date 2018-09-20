University of Lethbridge releases cannabis policy

University students are back in lecture halls, participating in labs and hitting the books – and come mid-October, they could be taking a different kind of hit.

The University of Lethbridge has released its policy stating people can consume pot on campus once it is legal.

“We were confident in the outcome given that we had consulted broadly and had taken our time to really examine the issue closely. So I think we landed on a policy that made sense for us,” said executive director of student services, Mark Slomp.

The university is setting aside five spaces: two near university hall, one outside of the student union building, another near the LINC building and a final one near the upper residence.

The policy states temporary sites can also be accepted if approved by the chief safety officer.

The university said it reviews its policies regularly and can make changes if there is a loophole.

“All of those things will be addressed as needed. There are additional policies that we have that will help us manage those kinds of issues as well,” Slomp said.

The university’s student union is glad that those studying will be able to exercise their rights to consume pot while on campus.

“It also ensures that students who don’t necessarily want to be around it or who want to distance themselves from it are able to do so and ensure that they still have a safe environment to work and a safe environment to learn,” said ULSU president Laura Bryan.

The union plans to hold a forum with the student body after the first two months to gauge the success of the policy.

Lethbridge College is expecting to release its policy in the coming days, ensuring its students and employees are aware of the rules well in advance of the Oct. 17 legalization date.