Fugitive U.S. murder suspect at centre of police ‘true crime podcast’ may be in Metro Vancouver

Police say a wealthy California man accused of murdering his wife in 2012 and eluding investigators for years may be in or around Metro Vancouver.

The Newport Beach Police Department (NBPD) has taken an unusual approach in its search for Peter Chadwick, launching a “true crime” podcast detailing the case earlier this week.

“We do know he had an affinity for travelling to British Columbia and to Vancouver in particular,” NBPD spokesperson Jennifer Manzella.

“He enjoyed taking his family there, he enjoyed travelling there himself, and he did know people in the area.”

Manzella said Chadwick has been known to go by his middle name, and may present himself as Peter Gregory.

Does this guy look familiar? The @NewportBeachPD believe wanted murderer and fugitive Peter Chadwick has ties to our area, and that he may be based in or around Vancouver. https://t.co/Q3Afvnef8U — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) September 20, 2018

Global News could not reach the NBPD for more details of Chadwick’s connection to the region by press time.

Chadwick, a 56-year-old dual U.K.-U.S. citizen is alleged to have murdered his wife Quee, known as Q.C., in their upscale Newport Beach home six years ago.

According to police, the pair disappeared from their home on Oct. 10, 2012. Police became involved when two of the family’s three young sons weren’t picked up from school.

The following day, Chadwick called police from a gas station in San Diego and claimed Q.C. had been murdered by a handyman who he claimed had kidnapped him and took his wife’s body.

Police arrested him as the prime suspect shortly afterward, and his wife’s body was found in a San Diego dumpster about a week later.

In 2015, the multimillionaire later fled while on $1 million bail, and police said at a press conference earlier this week that Chadwick could be anywhere in the world by now.

Before he vanished, police said he drained his bank accounts and took out large cash advances on his credit cards.

“He’s got the financial means to avoid the restrictions placed on his travel,” NBPD Chief Jon T. Lewis said.

“He’s taken every opportunity to hide his tracks. We want to spread his picture and the story of his crimes far and wide.”

Police have posted a $100,000 reward for Chadwick’s capture.

-With files from the Canadian Press