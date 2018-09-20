Saskatoon weather outlook: snow hits city to end summer

Saskatoon’s first snowfall of the season moves in for the final day of summer.

Saskatoon forecast

Thursday

6 C was where we started the day under mostly cloudy skies, which stuck around right into the middle of the day as temperatures warmed up into double digits by noon.

Clouds stick around for the rest of the day with a chance of showers at times as the mercury rises up into double digits by a few degrees in the afternoon.

Thursday night

That chance of showers continues into the evening before tapering off overnight as we cool back toward the freezing mark with a risk of frost.

Friday

Cloud cover with a chance of showers starts the final full day of summer with rain picking up through the morning and wet snow mixing in during the afternoon before easing into the evening.

Breezy northeasterly winds up to 25 km/h with gusts over 40 km/h will draw in cool air and keep temperatures down in low-to-mid single digits, further fueling the transition over to snow.

There still is a bit of uncertainty as to how much snow will fall, but expect the first few centimetres to melt on contact with the ground, with a centimetre or so likely to build onto cooler grassy surfaces before melting.

Weekend

More snow is likely Saturday afternoon with some rain potentially mixing in after a cloudy and cool start to the day below freezing and then reaching up to a daytime high around 3 C.

The snow will ease just as fall officially begins in Saskatchewan at 7:54 p.m. CT, but another round of rain and snow is possible on Sunday with an afternoon high aiming to make it into mid-single digits.

Work week outlook

Calmer and more fall-esque conditions move in for the last week of September with some sunshine returning at times and daytime highs hopping back into double digits by the middle of the week.

The Sept. 20 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken at Grasslands National Park by Dennis Flaherty:

