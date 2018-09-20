Phone it forward campaign provides smartphones to people with vision loss

Nearly half of CNIB Saskatchewan clients are without a smartphone, so the organization is launching the phone it forward campaign.

Individuals in Saskatchewan who are blind or partially sighted are now able to receive smartphones specifically loaded with accessible apps.

Smartphones donated to the program are wiped clean and loaded with accessible apps for those who are blind or partially sighted.

The CNIB said the apps can provide independence and safety for their clients, including the ability to read prescription labels and access emergency assistance from sighted volunteers.

“For me especially it’ll definitely help prepare for a future because I have retina-dispigmentosa which means one day I’ll be completely blind,” said Drew Glasser-Brown, a phone it forward recipient.

“So it’s really helped me embrace that and make sure I’m prepared for when that day comes.”

More information on how to donate can be found at phoneitforward.ca.

The CNIB also launched new branding, with signage featuring bold colours.

Officials said the new look will be much easier for those with sight loss to recognize.