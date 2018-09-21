Salisbury House to come home to Exchange District

A Winnipeg institution is going back to its roots.

Salisbury House is opening a new location in the historic East Exchange district this November. The first-ever Sals restaurant opened in 1931 near Portage and Main, and the chain’s owners say they’re looking forward to returning to the heart of the city.

“I lived in this neighbourhood for years, and absolutely love everything about the East Exchange,” said Salisbury House CEO Noel Bernier.

“There couldn’t be a better downtown home for Salisbury House. It’s the perfect place to celebrate Winnipeg’s history and our place in that history.”

READ MORE: Salisbury House ditching plastic straws

The new location, at 177 Lombard Ave., was designed by noted Canadian architect John Atchison. It opened in 1911 as the Great-West Life building and is an important part of the neighbourhood’s rich history, said Bernier.

WATCH: Ghost signs have been up around the Exchange District for more than a century