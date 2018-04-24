Salisbury House ditching plastic straws

A Winnipeg restaurant staple is getting rid of plastic straws.

Starting June 1, Salisbury House restaurants will replace all plastic straws with a bio-degradable alternative, the company announced in a release Tuesday.

“Straws are just the beginning. We will be looking at all aspects of our business over the coming years in an effort to reduce our environmental impact at Sals,” Corporate Chef Jayanti Sharma said.

“In addition to reducing our use of plastics, Salisbury House is looking to source as much food supply locally and to reduce energy consumption as part of being a market leader in sustainable business practices.”

A number of civil governments have already made the move away from plastic straws. The UK has pledged to get rid of all plastic waste by 2042, the University of Guelph has removed plastic straws and bags from campus and a number of restaurants across Canada have already done what Sals is doing.

Straws have also been banned in several U.S. cities like Seattle, Miami Beach and Malibu.

The growing ban on plastic straws comes as United Nations figures show eight million tonnes of plastic — bottles, packaging and other waste — enter the ocean each year, killing marine life and entering the human food chain.

It takes plastic straws and stirrers up to 200 years to biodegrade.