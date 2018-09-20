OPP warn of pickpocketing scam in City of Kawartha Lakes

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are warning residents of a pickpocketing scam after two incidents earlier this month.

Police say on Sept. 5 in Fenelon Falls, a shopper was approached by a man who asked if the woman had dropped a $20 bill.

The man and a woman later returned to the victim and asked if the victim could make change for a $50 bill.

“The next morning, the victim realized that her credit card was missing,” police said. “A call to the bank indicated that a sum of money had been removed from the victim’s account.”

In another incident in Omemee on Sept. 9, police say a woman was walking on King Street when two people approached her and indicated she had dropped some money. But the woman did not see any money.

“Later in the day the victim discovered that two of her credit cards were missing from her purse,” police said. “(The) investigation revealed that a sum of money had been removed from the victim’s account.”

OPP say the suspects are a man and woman in their 40s. Both were “well-dressed” with eastern European accents.

“This investigation is ongoing,” police said. “The OPP is reminding citizens to always be cognizant of their surroundings and to protect debit cards and credit cards at all times.”