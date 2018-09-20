Sports
September 20, 2018 9:18 am
Updated: September 20, 2018 9:19 am

Russia reinstated by World Anti-Doping Agency after nearly 3-year ban

By Staff The Canadian Press

In this May 24, 2016 file photo an employee of the Russia's national drug-testing laboratory holds a vial in Moscow, Russia.

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
The World Anti-Doping Agency reinstated Russia, ending a nearly three-year suspension caused by state-sponsored doping.

WADA says its 12-member executive committee voted to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency “subject to strict conditions.”

WADA’s move came despite a wave of fierce criticism from anti-doping figures – some within WADA itself – and from athletes around the world opposed to Russia being reinstated without taking full responsibility for what has been labeled systematic doping.

Russia still hasn’t admitted state involvement or given access to evidence at its discredited Moscow laboratory – two key conditions for reinstatement set by WADA but eased in recent months.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency was suspended in November 2015 after it was revealed there was a government-backed scheme of doping and coverups that helped Russian athletes win Olympic medals.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

