Canada’s Christine Girard awarded weightlifting gold in London 2012 Olympics after doping scandal

Canada’s Christine Girard will have her 2012 London Olympics weightlifting bronze medal upgraded to gold after the two women that finished ahead of her tested positive for doping.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed Thursday, Girard, a two-time Olympian, will be awarded a gold medal in the 63-kilogram weight class from the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Maiya Maneza of Kazakhstan and Svetlana Tsarukaeva of Russia were disqualified after testing positive for doping. The IOC had ordered retesting of more than 1,500 urine samples from athletes who participated in the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 games.

“I never doubted for a moment, that I did all that I could do to win that gold medal,” Girard said in a statement following the IOC decision. “To have my efforts and those of my trainers, family and supporters validated, means the world to me, even if it is after six long years.

“This gold medal is a testament to clean sport. It means even more to me now, than had I heard O Canada played that day in London,” the athlete said.

Girard joins Rosie MacLennan as Canada’s only athletes to capture golds medal at the 2012 Games. Team Canada took home five silver and 11 bronze medals from London.

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) said it is working with the IOC to organize a medal ceremony for Girard at a future date.

“Congratulations to Christine for this spectacular achievement,” COC president Tricia Smith said in a statement. “She is a weightlifting trailblazer in so many ways and we are extremely proud of her. Christine has always lived the values of sport and of competing clean. We are so pleased to see her finally receive the Olympic gold medal which she has so rightfully earned.”