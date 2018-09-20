Rapid access clinics for addictions services at capacity in first weeks

Manitoba’s first two rapid access clinics have been at capacity for the first two weeks of being open, says the director of the Health Sciences Centre’s addictions clinic.

Dr. Erin Knight said the when new services first open, they often see a surge from patients needing help.

“So we might be seeing a bit higher numbers than we will in the long-term.”

The first clinic, which opened at the Crisis Response Centre near HCS on Sept. 5 has seen 45 patients, while the other, located on Magnus Avenue, opened Sept. 13 and saw four people their first day, said the WRHA.

While the numbers may sound low, they are for clinics that are open for two hours a day; one opens three days a week and the other is open for two days a week.

READ MORE: First of five rapid access addictions clinics opens in Winnipeg

The centres, meant to target patients seeking treatment for addictions or substance-related concerns including opioids, methamphetamine and alcohol, come as Manitoba’s meth crisis continues to grow.

The numbers mean the services are needed and should continue, said Knight.

“If we continue to see the numbers that we’re seeing, we’ll need to consider expanding.”

A wide variety of people with substance-abuse disorders have walked through the doors so far, she added, including people struggling with stimulant use (including cocaine and meth,), alcohol and opioid use.

WATCH: Winnipeg family shares personal tragedy to fight stigma of addictions treatment

“A lot of people who use substances use more than one,” she said, adding people using stimulants like meth are the most common at the clinic so far.

If people show up after hours, they’re given information on when the clinics are open.

“It has happened a couple of times. There have been a couple of situations when we were at capacity and we asked one person to come back for the next clinic which they’ve been able to do.”

— With files from The Start at 680CJOB