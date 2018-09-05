First of five rapid access addictions clinics opens in Winnipeg

The first of five Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine clinics is now open at Winnipeg’s Crisis Response Centre.

The centre, meant to target patients seeking treatment for addictions or substance-related concerns including opioids, methamphetamine and alcohol, comes as Manitoba’s meth crisis continues to grow.

A second Winnipeg location will open on Sept.13 at 146 Magnus Ave., with locations also slated to open in Brandon, Thompson and Selkirk within the next two months.

“RAAM clinics help patients more easily navigate the health system, moving them between addiction medicine specialists, primary care providers and community supports,” said Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen.

“The opening of these clinics is an important step toward addressing long wait times for Manitobans seeking treatment for addictions or substance-related concerns including opioids, methamphetamine and alcohol.”

No appointments are necessary at either location, but patients will only be seen during regularly scheduled hours. The Bannatyne location will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, while the Magnus Avenue location will be open Monday and Thursday.

The clinics cost $1.2 million to open for this year.