Winnipeg women brought on stage by Keith Urban during concert

Two lucky Keith Urban fans were all smiles after they were bought up on the Bell MTS Place stage by the famous country-singer.

The co-workers held signs advertising the orthodontic clinic they work at hoping to get the singer’s attention.

Huge thx to Brent from Kildonan Orthodontics!!!! – KU#GraffitiUWorldTour pic.twitter.com/BuQlaUXDIo — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) September 20, 2018

Their boss agreed to give the pair the next day off if they were able to get Keith Urban to advertise the clinic.

Lucky for them, Urban noticed the two women and pulled them up on stage, posing for a picture with their sign.

The two women even managed to get proof, having Urban call their boss saying they two should get the next day off.