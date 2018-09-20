Barn destroyed but cows saved in big fire in Agassiz

Fire crews from several communities were unable to save a barn on an Agassiz dairy farm in an overnight fire Thursday.

The massive barn in the area of Cameron Road and Limbert Road was destroyed.

People in the area say they could see the flames from blocks away.

READ MORE: Woman arrested at Abbotsford barn fire, no people or animals hurt

The cows in the barn survived, were rounded up and were sent to several neighbouring farms.

There is no information on whether anyone was hurt or how the fire started.