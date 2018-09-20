MPs to debate creating new ambassador for women, peace and security

A Liberal MP will move a motion later today to create a new ambassador for women, peace and security.

The private member’s motion is being presented by Borys Wrzesnewskyj and it calls on the government to come up with a plan to appoint what he calls a Women, Peace and Security Ambassador.

READ MORE: Liberals considering new ambassador to promote feminism around the world

Doing so, the motion states, would reaffirm Canada’s commitment to “enhance our leadership role in advancing the cause of peace domestically and throughout the world.”

Global News first reported back in June that the Liberals were considering the creation of an ambassadorship for feminism and gender equality, and saw it as a means to boost women’s involvement in peace and security around the globe.

WATCH BELOW: Trudeau offers remarks at Women in the World roundtable

According to Wrzesnewskyj’s motion, the role would focus on promoting research into the root causes of violent conflict and its impacts on women’s rights and security as well as support training in non-violent conflict resolution.

It would recommend, implement and create national policies and programs related to the empowerment of women and girls in conflicts.

The role would also lead the Canadian National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security.

Debate on the motion is scheduled to take place Thursday evening in the House of Commons.