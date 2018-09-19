Goodbye summer: Strong winds, up to 10 cm of rain forecast for B.C.’s south coast

It’s still technically summer for a few days, but B.C.’s south coast is likely to get a major blast of rain to usher in the fall.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver’s North Shore and northeast, Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coast and most of Vancouver Island.

The agency says a pair of disturbances are rolling into the south coast, and will begin to hit the region with rain starting mid-day Thursday and intensifying by Thursday evening.

Environment Canada says the front could bring rainfall totals of between 30 and 50 millimetres by Friday morning, with another 30 to 50 millimetres possibly through Friday night.

It’s also warning of strong winds on Vancouver Island and the inner south coast through Thursday afternoon, with gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour.

“Given the much drier than normal conditions experienced this summer, some drought-stressed trees could be more susceptible to wind damage at lower speeds,” says the statement.

Back in 2015, an end-of-summer storm did major damage across the region when winds topping out at over 80 kilometres per hour pounded the region after one of its driest summers on record.

According to Environment Canada, this week’s rain should taper off by early Saturday morning.