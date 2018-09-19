Elderly Oakville woman reported missing

An elderly woman has been reported missing in Oakville.

Police say 73-year-old Beverly Dueck suffers from dementia, and left her home around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Eighth Line and Upper Middle Road area.

READ MORE: Police investigate series of Oakville break-ins

She may be driving a 1999 brown Toyota Camry with Ontario plate 860 WDA.

Police and family are concerned for her safety.

If you see Beverly Dueck or have any information call Halton Regional Police Service at 905-8250-4747 ext 5155.

Missing elderly female: Beverly Dueck 73 yrs, grey short hair, 5'2" 175 pds, pink sweater, blk capris, possibly operating brown Toyota Camry lic# 860WDA. Suffers from dementia, last seen Upper Middle/8th Line. Similar vehicle and photo of Mrs. Dueck^jd pic.twitter.com/ET40Oqo99S — HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) September 19, 2018