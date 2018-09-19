Elderly Oakville woman reported missing
An elderly woman has been reported missing in Oakville.
Police say 73-year-old Beverly Dueck suffers from dementia, and left her home around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Eighth Line and Upper Middle Road area.
She may be driving a 1999 brown Toyota Camry with Ontario plate 860 WDA.
Police and family are concerned for her safety.
If you see Beverly Dueck or have any information call Halton Regional Police Service at 905-8250-4747 ext 5155.
