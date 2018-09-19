Abbotsford Police investigate shots fired Tuesday evening

A 43-year-old man is in custody after a shots-fired incident in Abbotsford Tuesday evening at a home on the 2900-block Flagman Place.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird says the department received numerous calls around 7:30 p.m.

“As officers were on route, a male contacted the APD to report that when he arrived at a residence on Flagman Place, an individual exited the residence and allegedly fired a gun at his vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled and called the police.”

No one was injured.

The suspect is facing several firearms charges.

“Abbotsford Police Major Crime Detectives continue to investigate this incident this morning. At this time, it does not appear that this incident is associated to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.”