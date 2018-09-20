Electric cars slow to gain traction in Manitoba

Manitobans have been slow to adopt electric vehicles, despite the province’s easy access to inexpensive electricity.

Recent stats from MPI show that electric vehicles are slow to rev up in the province, with only 5,717 hybrid vehicles registered, and 188 ‘electric only’ vehicles registered, most of which are passenger vehicles.

Overall, Manitoba – which has a population about 1,348,000 – was home to 1,291,675 registered vehicles as of Sept. 1, said MPI.

This means electric vehicles make up only a tiny fraction of that total – about 0.01 per cent.

Robert Elms, president of the Manitoba Electric Vehicle Association, told Global News he’s seeing the number of electric cars in Manitoba continue to steadily increase, even if it’s happening slower than in other regions.

Elms said the ease of maintenance and low-cost of operation are the main factors for motorists to make the switch.

That switch could be faster if upfront costs could be moderated, according to a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute released Wednesday.

Three-quarters of Canadians polled say they’re less inclined to purchase an electric vehicle because they’re too expensive, and 56 per cent say they’d like to see government doing more to offer rebates and other incentives to encourage motorists to make the switch.

Manitobans were split on the issue, with 55 per cent in favour of government incentives and 45 per cent preferring to leave the price of electric vehicles up to the free market.

Currently, provincial governments in British Columbia and Quebec offer incentives. Ontario’s government ended its electric vehicle and charging incentive program Aug. 31.

In Manitoba, private business and non-profits have been leading the electric vehicle charge, with Manitoba’s first universal fast-charging electric vehicle station unveiled at CF Polo Park mall Tuesday, which joins 30 other public stations in the province.

So what are the most popular vehicles in Manitoba?

According to MPI, the Ford F150 XLT Supercrew is Manitoba’s most popular vehicle, with more than 15,000 registered in the province.

The top five is rounded out by the Honda Civic LX, Dodge Grand Caravan SE, Chevy Cruze LT Turbo, and Toyota Corolla CE.