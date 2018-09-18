Fast-charging electric vehicle station at Polo Park is Manitoba’s first
If you drive an electric vehicle, a trip to the mall might have just become a little easier.
The first universal fast-charging station in Manitoba has been installed at CF Polo Park mall, part of a larger program by mall owners Cadillac Fairview to deploy 45 charging stations at 15 of their properties across the country.
The new charging stations were installed in partnership with FLO, a Quebec-based company that owns the largest network of charging stations in Canada and develops charging stations for home and commercial use.
Fast-charging stations provide a range of up to 250 km per hour of charging; far greater than the standard Level 2 stations Manitobans are already familiar with, which provide a 30 km range.
The charging stations at CF Polo Park include two Level 2 chargers and one universal fast charger, and are located in the parking lot near the mall’s Entrance 4.
