Fast-charging electric vehicle station at Polo Park is Manitoba’s first

If you drive an electric vehicle, a trip to the mall might have just become a little easier.

The first universal fast-charging station in Manitoba has been installed at CF Polo Park mall, part of a larger program by mall owners Cadillac Fairview to deploy 45 charging stations at 15 of their properties across the country.

The new charging stations were installed in partnership with FLO, a Quebec-based company that owns the largest network of charging stations in Canada and develops charging stations for home and commercial use.

Fast-charging stations provide a range of up to 250 km per hour of charging; far greater than the standard Level 2 stations Manitobans are already familiar with, which provide a 30 km range.

The charging stations at CF Polo Park include two Level 2 chargers and one universal fast charger, and are located in the parking lot near the mall’s Entrance 4.

