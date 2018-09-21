This is why Canadian veterans feel betrayed by their country

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government is doing what it damned Stephen Harper’s Conservatives for doing: leaving hundreds of millions of dollars unspent at the Veterans Affairs Canada.

According to documents obtained by Global News, the Liberal government has left more than $372 million meant to help veterans and their families unspent since taking office in November 2015.

Veterans Affairs is also coming under fire for its continued denial of funding for service dogs. This comes on the heels of a government-commissioned report that shows “significant” reductions in PTSD symptoms and an overall improvement in the quality of life for veterans matched with service dogs.

On this week’s episode of the Global News original podcast This is Why, we hear veterans tell the harrowing stories that led to their PTSD and explain why they feel Canada has turned its back on them.

We LOVE that you are loving the “This Is Why” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “This Is Why” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the This Is Why page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for “This Is Why” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the This Is Why page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.