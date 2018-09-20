Julia Garner teases ‘Maniac,’ Netflix’s psychedelic drama

If you ever wanted to take a trip into someone’s — or multiple people’s — minds, you don’t have to wait any longer.

Netflix’s Maniac, a psychedelic drama set to premiere on the streaming channel on Sept. 21, has a luxurious aesthetic. Starring the Oscar-winning Emma Stone, the Oscar-nominated Jonah Hill and sensational newcomer Julia Garner (who wowed us in the first season of fellow Netflix show Ozark), Maniac literally invites the viewer into the messed-up minds of the protagonists.

At times surreal and at other times heartfelt, Maniac is based on the Norwegian TV series of the same name. It follows Annie Landsberg (Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Hill), two strangers taking part in a voluntary pharmaceutical trial, who’re both seeking medical salvation from their troubled lives. Needless to say, things don’t go quite as planned.

Garner plays Ellie Landsberg, sister to Annie, and the pair encounters their own set of problems along the way. Global News sat down with her while she was in Toronto for a brief conversation about the show.

(Watch the video, top, for the interview and a short clip from Maniac.)

‘Maniac’ is available for streaming on Sept. 21.