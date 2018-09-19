Manitoba government to mail provincial cheques early

The Manitoba government will be mailing out employment and income assistance cheques for October earlier than normal.

The province’s plan is to avoid delays by a possible postal strike on Sept. 26.

Regular government mail will continue until a postal strike or lockout occurs.

Manitobans who currently receive payments or benefits by direct deposit, will not be affected.

Due dates for provincial tax returns will remain the same.