Crime
September 19, 2018 8:11 am

SIU investigating after 3 injured in vehicle rollover at TTC construction site

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Three people were injured after a vehicle rollover at Dundas Street West and Lansdowne Avenue on Sept. 19, 2018.

Global News
A A

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after three people were injured as a result of a vehicle rollover at a TTC construction site in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Dundas Street West and Lansdowne Avenue.

TTC streetcar track work was underway at the scene of the single-vehicle collision.

READ MORE: SIU investigating fatal fall near Hwy. 401 and Yonge St. in Toronto

Toronto paramedics said three people were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unknown.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, seriously injured or accused of sexual assault.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ontario police watchdog
Single vehicle rollover
SIU
Special Investigations Unit
TTC construction
ttc streetcar
TTC track work

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News