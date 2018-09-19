SIU investigating after 3 injured in vehicle rollover at TTC construction site
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after three people were injured as a result of a vehicle rollover at a TTC construction site in downtown Toronto.
Toronto police said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Dundas Street West and Lansdowne Avenue.
TTC streetcar track work was underway at the scene of the single-vehicle collision.
Toronto paramedics said three people were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the crash are unknown.
The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, seriously injured or accused of sexual assault.
