Suspicious car fire in Pitt Meadows sends 1 man to hospital

A suspicious vehicle fire in Pitt Meadows Tuesday night has sent one man to hospital.

At around 9 p.m., an SUV burst into flames when the man went to open the vehicle’s door.

It was parked in the 2100 block of 191B Street.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said the incident is suspicious and they’re investigating all possible causes.

The victim was reportedly taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries — specifically burns to his hands, face and feet.