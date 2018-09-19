Bear warning in effect for Kananaskis after multiple animals spotted

Golfers winding down the season at the Kananaskis Country Golf Course might want to have some bear spray handy after multiple black and grizzly bears were spotted in the area, according to Alberta Parks.

The warning came into effect on Tuesday and impacts both the K-Country golf course and the staff residence.

Alberta Parks reminded people to be aware of their surroundings, keep pets leashed, keep an eye out for bears and know how to use bear spray.

Call 403-591-7755 to report bear sightings.