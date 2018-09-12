Grizzly kills 1 of 3 orphaned bears released into Banff National Park: Parks Canada

A rehabilitated black bear that was one of three found last year in a Vermillion Lakes public washroom and later released into Banff National Park has been found dead.

“[It] was preyed upon by another bear, believed to be a grizzly, within a thick buffalo berry patch in Banff National Park,” said David Dunbar, public relations and communications officer with Parks Canada.

“Parks Canada resource conservation staff discovered her carcass when her GPS collar switched into mortality mode after it was stationary for 24 hours.”

The bear was found dead on Aug. 28, according to Parks Canada.

The cubs were found on April 1, 2017, at the west washroom at the Vermilion Lakes pull-off, about three kilometres west of the western entrance to the town of Banff off the Trans-Canada Highway.

The unlikely trio was discovered by a man who was driving by and made a pit stop to use the facilities.

At the time, an official with Banff National Park estimated the cubs were roughly three months old and weighed between four and six pounds each.

The bears spent about 15 months at a facility in Ontario before being released into the park’s backcountry on July 17.

“Parks Canada continues to monitor the GPS data of the other two bears,” Dunbar said.

— With files from Global News’ Caley Ramsay