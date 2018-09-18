Man fatally shot in east-end Toronto

A man was shot and killed in Toronto’s east end on Tuesday night.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call about a shooting in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road just after 9:50 p.m.

Toronto paramedics arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from gunshots wounds near a residential building.

They said the man, who paramedics said appeared to be between 30 to 40 years old, was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Update:

Confirmed shooting.

Male victim located without vitals.

Units are OS investigating. @TPS42Div #GO1733104^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 19, 2018