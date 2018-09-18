Cataraqui Woods Park is littered and neglected by city workers, says Kingston resident

Shopping carts, kitchen tables, even a computer desk — these are all things you’d expect to find at a department store but not in a neighbourhood park.

“There’s some beat-up furniture, what looked like some construction debris dumped in there,” resident Greg McQueen said of nearby Cataraqui Woods Park.

“I called and asked if someone from the city could come and check it out,” he added.

But McQueen says those calls have gone, for the most part, unanswered, and that large household items remain discarded in the woods.

The city’s manager of public works says he’s aware of the issues of debris in and near Cataraqui Woods Park.

“It’s unfortunate that with all of the attention that has been paid to littering, people still do,” public works manager, Damon Wells, said.

Wells points to a problem of homelessness in that area, coupled with the fact that there are lots of wooded areas, perfect for dumpers to hide their waste.

He asks that residents continue to contact them in the event they come across more waste in their parks.

