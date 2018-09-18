Canada
September 18, 2018 11:07 pm

Cataraqui Woods Park is littered and neglected by city workers, says Kingston resident

By Videographer  Global News

Shopping carts, kitchen tables, even a computer desk — these are all things you'd expect to find at a department store but not in a neighbourhood park.

A A

Shopping carts, kitchen tables, even a computer desk — these are all things you’d expect to find at a department store but not in a neighbourhood park.

“There’s some beat-up furniture, what looked like some construction debris dumped in there,” resident Greg McQueen said of nearby Cataraqui Woods Park.

“I called and asked if someone from the city could come and check it out,” he added.

Story continues below

But McQueen says those calls have gone, for the most part, unanswered, and that large household items remain discarded in the woods.

READ MORE: Police investigating mysterious death of Brockville man at Hardy Park

The city’s manager of public works says he’s aware of the issues of debris in and near Cataraqui Woods Park.

“It’s unfortunate that with all of the attention that has been paid to littering, people still do,” public works manager, Damon Wells, said.

Wells points to a problem of homelessness in that area, coupled with the fact that there are lots of wooded areas, perfect for dumpers to hide their waste.

He asks that residents continue to contact them in the event they come across more waste in their parks.

READ MORE: Kingston to expedite voter notices amid Canada Post labour tension

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cataraqui Woods Park
Cataraqui Woods Park litter
Damon Wells
global Kingston
Greg McQueen
Kingston
Litter
park litter
parks
Parks And Recreation
Paul Soucy
Public Works
Residents
Waste
Worried
ygk

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News