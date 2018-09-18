Canada
September 18, 2018 6:49 pm

Kingston to expedite voter notices amid Canada Post labour tension

By Videographer  Global News

There is uncertainty surrounding Canada Post and its labour woes.

The City of Kingston is doing what it can to push out important pieces of mail as soon as possible. The move is being done amid uncertainty surrounding Canada Post and its labour woes.

Voter information notices for the Oct. 22 municipal election will be mailed out sometime this week.

However, despite potential service stoppages, the city says residents are still responsible for paying bills, fines and parking tickets during postal disruptions.

