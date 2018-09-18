Alberta Fish and Wildlife looks for answers after young grizzly shot in northern Alberta

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers are looking to speak with people who were in northern Alberta last week after a young grizzly was found shot south of Grande Prairie.

At around 12:40 p.m. on Sept. 15, a report was made about a young grizzly found dead at kilometre-42.5 of the Weyerhaeuser main haul road south of Grande Prairie.

There, officers found a one-year-old female grizzly with a single gunshot wound.

Officers believe it was shot just a few hours before the call had been made and that it was killed where it was found.

“Rigormortis hadn’t set in yet when it was found and also because there were no tracks or signs that the bear had been moved from somewhere else to that location,” Brendan Cox, spokesperson for the Alberta government, said.

It also appears the bear was standing when shot, officers said.

According to a Facebook post, Fish and Wildlife officers carried out compliance checks with hunters in the area in an effort to find those involved and get more information.

Cox said officers spoke to a number of hunters in the area, asking if they’d seen or heard anything unusual. He couldn’t reveal any information they may have received.

Anyone with information about what may have happened is asked to call the district office at 780-538-5265 or the 24-hr Report A Poacher line.

630 CHED has reached out to Alberta Fish and Wildlife for more information. This story will be updated if more details are received.