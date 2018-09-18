Sask. author honoured for years of literary work

Born in Moose Jaw in 1940 and raised on a nearby farm, Ken Mitchell has always had a love for the prairies and chose to express it through words.

The Canadian poet, novelist and playwright is well known for his literary works portraying the culture of prairie life.

On Sept. 18, the Saskatchewan Arts Board announced him as the recipient of the 2018 Lieutenant Governors Lifetime Achievement award.

“It means all the things I’ve been hoping for 50 years are coming into play,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell has written many novels over the years including Cruel Tears and Stones of The Dalai Lama.

Although he’s recently said goodbye to that part of his life, he’s found another passion in cowboy poetry, which he plans to share with as many people as possible.

“I want to do it, not only here in Saskatchewan, but around the world. I’m planning to go to other countries and introduce them to cowboy poetry, cowboy functions [and] cowboy theory,” Mitchell said.

On top of Mitchell’s award announcement at Tuesday’s presentation, the Arts Board revealed the short-list of nominees for the 2018 Saskatchewan Arts Awards.

Marjorie Beaucage, Duck Lake, Curtis Peeteetuce and Laura St. Pierre, Saskatoon are nominated for the Artistic Excellence award.

Marian Donnelly, Regina, Felicia Gay, Saskatoon and Shann Gowan, Swift Current are nominated for the Leadership award.

Bonnie Chapman, Connie Moker Wernikowski, Regina and Joseph Naytowhow, Saskatoon are nominated for the Arts and Learning award.

Lisa Bird-Wilson, Saskatoon, Carol Rose Daniels, Regina Beach, Étienne Fletcher, Regina are nominated for the RBC Emerging Artist award.

AKA Artist-Run and La Troupe du Jour, Saskatoon and Organization of Saskatchewan Arts Councils are nominated for the Leadership – Organization award.

“We use these to promote, to champion the arts [and] tell people what an amazing group of artists and art organizations we have in Saskatchewan,” Saskatchewan Arts Board CEO Michael Jones said.

“They’re also recognized widely across the rest of the country.”

Recipients will receive their awards at the 70th Saskatchewan Arts Board Awards ceremony at Casino Regina on Oct. 25.