September BC snow
September 18, 2018 5:29 pm
Updated: September 18, 2018 5:37 pm

Summer isn’t officially over, but Whistler Blackcomb is already looking like a winter wonderland

By Carol Xu Global News

Summer is not officially over, but the white stuff is already falling on Whistler Blackcomb.

Whistler/Blackcomb
A A

The official start to fall is still a few days away, but snow is already falling at Whistler Blackcomb.

Photos from Whistler Blackcomb show a significant dusting of snow at the peak of Whistler Mountain.

READ MORE: September snowfall expected on Coquihalla, other B.C. highways

The last opportunity to walk the Raven’s Eye Cliff Walk e and Raven’s Eye Cliff Walk was interrupted by snow.

A webcam located 2,182 metres at the Whistler Peak showed a thin layer of snow covering the ground on Tuesday.

Whistler Blackcomb has seen significant September snowfall.

Whistler Blackcomb

Although Blackcomb’s opening day is on November 22, the sight of snow in September may be enough to get winter sports enthusiasts excited for ski and snowboard season.

The 10-year average annual snowfall in the mountain is 1,056 cm. Last season saw 1,239 cm, 4.9 per cent above the 10-year average.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
September BC snow
Whistler snow photos
Whistler snowfall
Whistler summer snow

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News