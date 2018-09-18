Health
September 18, 2018 5:44 pm

Belleisle Farms brand coleslaw recalled due to possible listeria contamination

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Belleisle Farms brand coleslaw has been recalled.

Courtesy: Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Belleisle Foods Ltd. has issued a recall for its Belleisle Farms brand coleslaw due to possible listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product was distributed across Atlantic Canada, but there have yet to be any reported illnesses.

“Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” the recall alert reads.

“If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.”

The food inspection agency says food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

