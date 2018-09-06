Compliments chili powder recalled over salmonella risk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has announced a recall of Compliments brand chili powder over possible salmonella contamination.

The recall came at the behest of La Cie McCormick Canada — a move that was triggered by CFIA test results.

The recall affects 55-gram bags of the powder with a best before date of May 26, 2020, and a UPC code of “0 55742 35921 3.”

Coverage of food recalls on Globalnews.ca:

“The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products,” the agency said in a news release.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the consumption of the chili powder.

READ MORE: Canadians aren’t cooking frozen breaded chicken properly — and it’s causing illnesses

Food that’s tainted with salmonella might not look like it’s been spoiled but it can still make consumers sick.

Symptoms can range from serious and even deadly infections for young kids, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems, to fever, headaches and vomiting for healthy people.

Here are some photos of the recalled product: