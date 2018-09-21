‘Not one you want to bring your kids to’, says Winnipeg Puppet Slam performer

Puppeteers of all kinds are set to perform together at the Gas Station Theatre Sept. 22 for the 2018 Winnipeg Puppet Slam!, an annual showcase of local and international artists with an adult audience in mind.

“We all grew up with the Muppets and Sesame Street and so I think that sort of sets a precedent in our minds for what puppets are for,” said puppeteer Dan Powell.

“Puppets can do a lot of things we can’t do in theatre.”

The subject matter is geared more toward adults, Powell said. He recommended theatre-goers leave their kids at home.

Powell said, this year’s show — Tales From the Puppet Cafe — is a very special one to all those involved.

“This particular puppet slam is going to be the most collaborative of any that we’ve done so far,” Powell said. “From the get-go, we’ve all worked together to write the subject matter, to put together the sets, and to build the puppets.”

For more information about Winnipeg Puppet Slam!, visit their website here.