Canada
September 18, 2018 11:34 am
Updated: September 18, 2018 12:36 pm

Fort Macleod boy found safe after SUV he was in stolen

By Online journalist  Global News

File photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

A six-year-old boy is safe after the vehicle he was in was stolen with him still inside.

RCMP said at around 10:30 p.m. Monday they responded to a call that an SUV was stolen from the area of 10 Street and 6 Avenue in Fort Macleod with a child in the back.

READ MORE: Police warn not to leave children unattended in vehicles after Saskatchewan Amber Alert

At around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said the child had been safely located. He was not injured and the stolen vehicle was also recovered.

“The investigation into the circumstances and the suspect(s) responsible for this incident continue,” police said in a news release.

— More to come

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta crime
Amber Alert
amber alert alberta
child abduction alberta
Crime
Fort Macleod
Fort MacLeod boy abduction
Fort MacLeod boy found safe
Fort MacLeod boy safe
Fort MacLeod child abduction
Fort Macleod Crime
Unattended Child

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News