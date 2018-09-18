Fort Macleod boy found safe after SUV he was in stolen
A A
A six-year-old boy is safe after the vehicle he was in was stolen with him still inside.
RCMP said at around 10:30 p.m. Monday they responded to a call that an SUV was stolen from the area of 10 Street and 6 Avenue in Fort Macleod with a child in the back.
READ MORE: Police warn not to leave children unattended in vehicles after Saskatchewan Amber Alert
At around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said the child had been safely located. He was not injured and the stolen vehicle was also recovered.
“The investigation into the circumstances and the suspect(s) responsible for this incident continue,” police said in a news release.
— More to come
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.