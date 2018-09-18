Fort Macleod boy found safe after SUV he was in stolen

A six-year-old boy is safe after the vehicle he was in was stolen with him still inside.

RCMP said at around 10:30 p.m. Monday they responded to a call that an SUV was stolen from the area of 10 Street and 6 Avenue in Fort Macleod with a child in the back.

At around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said the child had been safely located. He was not injured and the stolen vehicle was also recovered.

“The investigation into the circumstances and the suspect(s) responsible for this incident continue,” police said in a news release.

— More to come