Two missing children following visitation with father

Two children have been reported missing after not being returned to their mother following a legal parental visit with their father.

Neepawa RCMP began the investigation August 6th, and have been actively been searching for 11 year old Jason Shultz and 13 year old Eric Shultz, both from Neepawa.

Their father, 50 year old David Shultz is believed to be with the kids.

He’s driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, license plate number: GHK 319.

David Shultz is described at Caucasian, five-foot-eight inches in height, weighing 150 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes.

The children were possibly last seen in Portage la Prairie Friday morning, they may now be in Winnipeg or the surrounding area.

Anyone with information can contact Neepawa RCMP at 204-476-7338.