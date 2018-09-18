Julie Chen leaving ‘The Talk’ after husband Les Moonves’ CBS exit

Julie Chen is leaving the CBS daytime show The Talk, one week after her husband Les Moonves‘ ousting from the network amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Chen is expected to say her goodbyes to the show via videotaped message on Tuesday, Sept. 18, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She is expected to continue as host of CBS’ reality series Big Brother.

“She has decided that her main focus needs to be clearing her husband’s name from accusations made 25-30 years ago and tending to her son,” a source told CNN.

Chen has served as a co-host and moderator on The Talk since the show premiered in 2010.

Chen was absent for the season premiere of The Talk last week and hasn’t returned. In a statement, she said she would be off for a few days, but she did not address the allegations against her husband.

The 48-year-old host ended last Thursday’s Big Brother broadcast by saying, “From outside the Big Brother house, I’m Julie Chen Moonves. Good night.” Usually, she just says “Julie Chen.”

Chen’s co-hosts on The Talk have discussed Moonves many times during her absence.

A dozen women have come forward with allegations of misconduct against Moonves, that include being forced to perform oral sex and retaliation when advances were turned away.

Six women accused Moonves of misconduct in a New Yorker article published last month. Even before the new allegations came to light on Sunday, CBS’ board was reportedly discussing terms of Moonves’ exit. Six other women have now come forward, making new sexual misconduct allegations against the former CBS chief.

On Sept. 9, the New Yorker reported the women’s accusations, which include Moonves allegedly forcing them to perform oral sex. Moonves acknowledged relations with three of the women but said they were consensual, and that he had never used his position to hurt women’s careers.

CBS said last Sunday that it takes the allegations very seriously and that its board of directors is investigating.

Shortly after resigning as CEO of CBS, Moonves denied the new sexual misconduct allegations.

Moonves’ three-paragraph statement said, “untrue allegations from decades ago” are being made against him and are not consistent with who he is.

He also said he is deeply saddened to leave the company but wishes CBS and its employees well.

After the July 27 New Yorker story detailed allegations by six women against Moonves, Chen issued what has been to this point her only public statement.

“I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the mid-90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years,” she wrote on Twitter. “Leslie is a good man and loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand by him.”

Chen and Moonves have been married since 2004 and have an eight-year-old son, Charlie.