Science
September 17, 2018 9:59 pm
Updated: September 17, 2018 11:47 pm

SpaceX’s first private passenger to the moon will be Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Elon Musk announced Monday that Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa would be SpaceX's first private passenger to the moon.

The 42-year-old entrepreneur appeared at an event Monday evening at the space launch company’s headquarters of the space launch company near Los Angeles.

He says it’s been his lifelong dream to go into space. He says just thinking about the journey gets his heart racing.

WATCH: SpaceX rocket deploys satellite and lands successfully

SpaceX founder Elon Musk says Maezawa will fly to the moon aboard a new rocket called the BFR, which is still in development.

The reusable 118-meter (387-foot) rocket will have its own dedicated passenger ship.

The average distance from Earth to the moon is about 237,685 miles (382,500 kilometres). No one has been there since an Apollo mission in 1972.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

