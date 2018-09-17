Saskatoon committee backs heightened security measures at city hall

City councillors voiced support for bag checks and restricting dangerous items inside Saskatoon city hall.

All bags, backpacks, briefcases, purses or “other bulky objects” would be subject to inspection by security, according to a report to the city’s governance and priorities committee, for all public meetings of city council and city committees.

Visitors and employees would be subject to the screening. Media, elected officials and some members of administration would be exempt.

Weapons including knives or blades, firearms or ammunition, explosives and other dangerous devices would also be banned, along with noisemakers.

The committee voted unanimously in favour of the policy amendments Monday, forwarding them to Saskatoon city council for final approval.

The change wouldn’t make city hall less accessible for people to watch, learn and participate in meetings, Mayor Charlie Clark said.

“We remain the most accessible level of government and these are measures we take to ensure safety,” Clark said.

The changes would cost $7,000 per year for additional staff and one-time spending of $2,200 for new equipment.

Visual bag inspections are conducted in Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal and Toronto, according to administration’s report.

Saskatoon, Mississauga, Regina and Vancouver are among the Canadian cities with no visitor screening at city hall.